  • Monday, 2nd January, 2023

Buhari Confirms Biu as FRSC Corps Marshal

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, as the substantive Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem yesterday  in Abuja.

Biu has been the Acting Corps Marshal of the corps since July 2022.

The new Corps Marshal is the second career staff to be appointed in that capacity, after  Boboye Oyeyemi the erstwhile Corps Marshal who retired in July.

Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, but hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno.

He joined the services of the FRSC in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to attain the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

He has held several positions of authority including Acting Corps Marshal and Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts, among others.

Biu holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.