Buhari Confirms Biu as FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, as the substantive Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem yesterday in Abuja.

Biu has been the Acting Corps Marshal of the corps since July 2022.

The new Corps Marshal is the second career staff to be appointed in that capacity, after Boboye Oyeyemi the erstwhile Corps Marshal who retired in July.

Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, but hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno.

He joined the services of the FRSC in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to attain the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

He has held several positions of authority including Acting Corps Marshal and Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts, among others.

Biu holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.