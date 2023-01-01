Tony Elumelu’s High Octane Event

It is that time of the year when the wealthy among us exhaust a considerable fraction of their resources celebrating Christmas. For the genuinely moneyed ones like Tony Elumelu, Christmas just happens to come at the end of the year and every year is almost certainly a successful year for the Heirs Holdings man. 2022 was no different and the event that Elumelu used to celebrate the birth of Christ was one that will be written about for months to come.

This year’s Elumelu Christmas party had a special theme and that was Havana Night. Because Elumelu is who he is, the party was not the run-of-the-mill Christmas party that is celebrated with solemn gazes and hearts engaged in calculations of what the coming year would bring. Instead, Elumelu’s Havana Night was an event of true celebration with many big acts around to share the limelight with the man making young African entrepreneurs into superheroes and giants.

Based on the reports that eventually leaked out, Elumelu had decided that Havana Night would be held at Ikoyi, Lagos, and open to only a particular group of individuals. This lucky group included bigwigs like BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and sensational celebrities like Tiwa Savage and many others. Only these individuals were privileged to listen to the performances of equally spectacular music acts like Wizkid, Asake, and Kizz Daniel.

Of course, this is not the first time that Elumelu is closing the year with a Christmas party. The very first one was in 2017 and was packed with dignitaries from all over. Nevertheless, being the progressive man he is, 2022’s edition beats all the others. Thus, as the rest of us prepare for 2023 having almost certainly given up on 2022, Elumelu is still celebrating his wins.