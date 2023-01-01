2023’ll Bring about National Rebirth, Saraki, Mbah Assure Nigerians

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah yesterday congratulated all Nigerians at home and those in the diaspora at the beginning of year 2023.

While Saraki prayed that the new year would be a positive turning point for the country, Mbah said the new year would be a new beginning in Enugu and Nigeria at large.

They made the remarks in separate statements by Media Adviser to Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu and Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office Hon. Dan Nwomeh yesterday.

In his own statement yesterday, Saraki observed that many events, both sad and good, happened in the year 2022 that just ended but that there were many reasons for both the entire country as a collective and individual citizens to appreciate God for sustaining us all.

“Our country continues to confront security, economic, political, and social challenges. More than ever witnessed in many homes, the present situation is bleak and many cannot celebrate.

“Yet, there are many reasons to thank God. There is hope for a brighter future and the promise that this new year will provide a good turning point for our country and its people.

“We should all look forward to the bright side of life and the promise that the country’s so much-talked about vast potentials will soon turn to reality. It will present genuine opportunities for citizens to realise their positive aspirations.”

The former senate president urged the people “not to relent in praying for God’s intervention in the national state of affairs in 2023. We should look forward to a good future for our country.”

He said: “All Nigerians should be more patriotic and work together to defeat all the negative forces arrayed against our country. We should work for peace, unity, and sustainable development.

“I believe we have the opportunity to use 2023 to change the course of our nation for the better. It is an election year. We should ensure that the elections are free, fair, peaceful, and credible.

Also, in his new year message, Mbah enjoined the people of the state to keep hope alive with his candidacy and the PDP as the year would be special one in the annals of the state if and when elected as the next governor.

Mbah, who said despite the economic crisis that bedeviled the nation in 2022, Enugu State recorded improvement in infrastructures, citizens and workers’ welfare, healthcare and human capital development made possible by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration.

He assured the state that he is well prepared for the task ahead with his well thought-out, robust and excellent manifesto.

Mbah said the state under his leadership in 2023 will witness exponential growth, unprecedented socio-economic transformation and Industrialisation which will be driven by technology and innovation.

He reiterated his unswerving commitment to support the citizens in areas of businesses and Investment by creating a friendly, transparent and enabling environment for ease of doing business, provide for the basic welfare of the people, improve further on human capital empowerment through support for the youths, special training, and skills acquisition for them.

Mbah maintained that he had set the agenda and the pace for the “New Enugu State where everyone would have a voice in the decision making process, participate actively in governance and vigorously pursue their dreams in the most accommodating, encouraging and inspiring environment as envisioned by my social contract and manifesto.

He added that nobody would be left out in the journey to make the state the one of the top three states in the country in terms of gross domestic product and moving Enugu economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion dollars in the next eight years.

“We have measurable indicators for you to assess us. We are going to make 2023 a year that will mark the beginning of unprecedented, massive development and support we shall be giving to you in your businesses, education, welfare and needs.

“I am aware of your numerous needs and sincerely assure you that the solution you seek is not far-fetched because our tomorrow is here.

“Having prepared for the task ahead, I’m delighted to let you know that I am that person who’ll take Enugu State to the pinnacle of its dreams. This ambition sprouting in us is fueled by the desire to see our beloved state flourish. This journey is all-inclusive.”