Mercedes-Benz Infuses Individuality in Extensive Manufaktur Offer for EQS

Bennett  Oghifo

Ayear ago, Mercedes‑Benz presented the MANUFAKTUR range. It was launched in exclusive model series such as the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé, the Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class long-wheelbase version, the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class and the G‑Class. The new individualisation range has been very well received by customers. Recently, the EQS, the first fully electric luxury saloon from Mercedes and Mercedes‑AMG, can also be individualised with the help of the MANUFAKTUR range.

Special paint finishes and high-quality interior refinements expand the possibilities for putting together an EQS to suit your personal taste. Below are some examples from the MANUFAKTUR range for the EQS:

A total of nine MANUFAKTUR paints are available, including those familiar from the S‑Class such as MANUFAKTUR vintage blue non‑metallic or MANUFAKTUR kalahari gold magno (€7,021.00 each[1]).

As with the S‑Class, there is the MANUFAKTUR Interior Package[2] (from 11,007.50 euros1). It is available for the EQS from Mercedes, also in combination with AMG Line interior, as well as the EQS from Mercedes‑AMG. The front and rear seats are finished in nappa leather and feature intricate diamond quilting. Nappa leather in a MANUFAKTUR colour is also used for the armrests in the doors, the centre console and the lower section of the instrument panel. The MANUFAKTUR colours tobacco brown, mystic red and rosé grey are new. Another highlight is the MANUFAKTUR steering wheel covered by hand in nappa leather, colour-coordinated with the respective interior colour. The high-pile floor mats.

