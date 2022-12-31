Buhari Approves Appointments of FRSC Corps Marshal, DG Lottery Commission, DG NAFDAC, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corps Marshall and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said in a press release yesterday that the appointment was with effect from December 23, 2022 for an initial term of four years.

Also, the President renewed the appointments of the Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila and that of the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

The release, which was signed on behalf of the SFG by Director Information OSGF, Willie Bassey, said Gbajabiamila’s appointment was renewed for a final term of four years from November 21, 2022, while Adeyeye’s final term of five years was renewed from December 1, 2022.

The statement added that three Executive Directors were appointed by the President for the River Basin Development Authorities.

They included Bello Sani Gwarzo, whose appointment as Executive Director Planning Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority for a final term of three years from November 21, 2022 was ratified and Mrs. Onunoju Mary Nwabunor, whose appointment as Executive Director Agricultural Services, Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority for an initial term of three years, from December 19, 2022, was approved.

Others were Bashir Bala Zango, appointed as Executive Director Planning, Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority for a final term of three years, from November 23, 2022, as well as Olatunji Babalola as Executive Director, Engineering, Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority and Adewale Adeoye also as Executive Director, Planning and Design, Ogun Osun River Basin Development.

The appointments of both Babalola and Adeoye were renewed for a final term of three years with effect from November 23, 2022.