Tinubu Will Shock Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso in 2023 Election, Says Support Group

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Chairman Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN), Dr Kailani Muhammad has vowed that APC candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will jolt his major rivals, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP in next year’s presidential election.

Muhammad made the declaration yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the National Officers and State Coordinators of TSN. He said Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso all cannot boast of the profile of Tinubu in the national political space.



“Tinubu is a man of vision. He’s charismatic. He has the wit and political network across the country. That’s why electing him to become the next President of the country would be good for all and will eventually open doors for greater things to happen in the country,” Muhammad said.



He said Tinubu was able to develop a long-term vision as well as an all inclusive government that reflected a mini-Nigeria, when he was governor of Lagos State, noting the APC candidate was able to turn around the state internal revenue to a more robust and result driven that has placed the state as a financially independent one among the 36 states of the federation.



He assured that TSN, which is a rebirth of the Voters Guard and Awareness, which in 2015 and 2019 ensured victory for President Muhammadu Buhari with about 12 million votes will also mobilise for the votes that will ensure that Tinubu and Shettima are sworn in as President and Vice President next year.

He also the election of election Tinubu/ Shettima will place the country on the path of development and heal the wounds inflected by the annulment of Abiola/Tofa election of June 12,1993 that was adjudged the freest election ever in Nigeria.



He added that Tinubu is well grounded to lead the country having built a network of friends across the country coupled with name recognition and antecedents as politician synonymous with success.