Lagos Announces Preferred Bidder for $2.5bn Fourth Mainland Bridge

*Project to commence 1st quarter of 2023

By Segun James

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG, a Consortium of Chinese construction companies as the preferred bidder for the $2.5bn Fourth Mainland Bridge.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Ope George said CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder following a competitive bibbing system and would undertake the construction of the Bridge, which would begin immediately.

At the joint press conference addressed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye. George said the Fourth Mainland Bridge Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, would comprise the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

He added that the bridge, when completed, would become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment. I

He said the bridge was also expected to span about 37kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

In his words, “You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive”.

The Special Adviser restated that the bridge would reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the City for future developments.

George disclosed that the proposed 37km bridge is worth between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

Speaking, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Omotoso said those whose structures would be demolished would be duly compensated and that affected property owners should have no fear.

The Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Works explained that “It is not just to build infrastructure but building infrastructure in a sustainable manner. We will try to complete the building within four years. We have to consider traffic management around the corridors but this administration knows what to do. We want people to have faith in this Goverment. This is a sense of purpose and commitment.

“We have 54 months duration, 16 alignments are to be considered and 800 structures are to be demolished. The project is estimated to cost $2.5bn,” she noted.

Adeyoye added that the Governor and the entire team had taken into consideration the investors’ confidence.in order to ensure transparency in the process, noting that compensations would be paid to those who provide titled documents.