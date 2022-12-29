  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

TABLE TENNIS: Para Event Takes Centre Stage at Molade Okoya-Thomas Championships

Sport | 8 mins ago

Following the conclusion of the preliminary stage of the singles event, the para event will take centre stage today at the 54th Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships taking place at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

From the hundreds of players which started the tournament, the boys have been separated from the men as defending champions Rilwan Akanbi and Bose Odusanya enjoyed easy rides to the quarterfinals stage of the singles event.

Also, teenage sensation Matthew Kuti was unbeaten in the group stage as the youngster took down most of his opponents to set up a quarterfinal clash against Akanbi in the men’s singles.

Akanbi was however tested in the last 16 but he waltzed his way through to the last eight of the championship in his bid to retain his title.

Odusanya who is at present the most successful player in the competition having won it more than any player in the history of the competition.

Odusanya has vowed to hold on to the title having won the last seven editions of the tournament and she hopes to put the disappointing outing at the National Sports Festival behind her.

“I am here to retain my title and I know that it is not going to be easy because we now have good players in Lagos and I am sure my title will not elude me again this year,” she boasted.

According to the organisers, four events will be competed for in the para event as class 1-5 and class 6-10 in the men and women singles.

The tournament which is the oldest sports competition in Africa is organised by Lagos State Table Tennis Association with support from the Lagos State Sports Commission and it ends on Friday December 30 with finals in the men and women singles at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

