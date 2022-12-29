Soludo: Anambra’s Safe, Security Agents Worked Hard to Dislodge Criminals

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said that the state is now about the safest state in Nigeria, and that security operatives have worked hard to dislodge criminal elements in the state.

Soludo stated this during a statewide broadcast in his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area. He commended the efforts of security operatives in the state, saying that their commitment has helped ensure security in the state.

He called for more checkpoints in the state, saying that through the efforts of security agents, his government has been able to take out criminals hiding in various camps in the state.

Soludo said: “Nine month ago when I came into office, I announced that security, law and order are my first key agenda. The difference as at now is like the difference between day and night.

“Before now eight LGAs were taken over by bandits, and today those LGAs have been liberated and all the bandits taken out of their camps, and several of them have fled the state, while those who remained have been degraded.

“We are trying to keep our state safe, but you will never have a crime free state, but no state in Nigeria is safer than Anambra today.”

Soludo commended security operatives working in the state saying: “I appreciate the law enforcement agents, and all the enforcement teams and Anambra people who have risen up to the occasion to organise security and order.

“Our youths are taking their destiny in their hands. A criminal living in Finland declared five days sit-at-home last week, and the people of Anambra ignored him.

“We set out to take back our homeland, and so far so good. There are still challenges ahead, and all hands must remain on deck.

“We will continue to provide support for all the security forces for all their commitment and sacrifices and all they do to keep our people safe and secure.”

Soludo, who encouraged more checkpoints in the state, said in normal circumstances, the state will not need all the road blocks, but added that abnormal times require abnormal strategies.

“Since they (criminals) have decided to operate in abnormal ways, we need abnormal solution to tackle them. As far as these continues, we will continue to have checkpoints and FOBs (forward operating bases), and we will continue to support security agencies.

“We appeal to criminals in the bush to come out. We will give you the opportunity of retraining, and we offer you a new lease life. The course (criminality) you have taken will not take you anywhere, and this government is ready to work with you to give you a good future,” Soludo said.