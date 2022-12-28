  • Tuesday, 27th December, 2022

Governor​ Inuwa​ Mourns GSU​ Pioneer​ VC, Prof Mahadi

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sadness over the demise of the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University,​ Prof Abdullahi Mahadi, who died in Gombe aged 77.

Inuwa described the late university don as an accomplished educationist and erudite professor who carried out his academic and administrative duties with a deep sense of patriotism and dedication.​

The governor noted that Mahadi’s footprints in Gombe State University and​ other institutions he served would remain indelible on the academic sands of time.​

“We have indeed lost a great man, an administrator per excellence, who made great marks on our education sector. His wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education and environmental management will be sorely missed,” stated the governor.

He​ urged the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that the late professor lived a great life of service to God and humanity and positively impacted many lives leaving behind a good name.

The governor conveyed his condolences to the deceased’s family, associates,​ and the academic community.


