Don’t Visit My ‘Sins’ on Oyebanji, Fayemi Appeals to APC Faithful

•Ekiti ‘ll compensate Tinubu with votes, says deputy gov

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has appealed to leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who did not get what they wanted during his tenure to sheathe their swords and support his successor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Fayemi, who spoke at a get-together organised for all party leaders and excos from all the 177 wards to the state level at his Isan Ekiti country home as part of Yuletide activities, also used the forum to rally support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urging them to work hard to ensure a total victory for the former Lagos State Governor.

This is as the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief ( Mrs) Christianah Monisade Afuye, has assured the APC Presidential Campaign Council that Tinubu, would secure over 75% of the total votes cast in the state in the 2023 election.

The former governor specifically urged the party faithful, who were still aggrieved with his former administration to support the incumbent governor wholeheartedly “without taking revenge of his sins from Oyebanji’s flesh.”

Rallying support for Tinubu, Fayemi reminded the party faithful of the general election ahead of them, and stressed the need to work hard and ensure victory for all APC candidates for the party to sweep all House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats that were up for grab in the state.

He thanked all party leaders and members for their support during his tenure in office, which culminated in breaking the jinx of an outgoing governor not handing over to his successor with a back-to-back victory achieved by a political for the first time in the state.

However, Afuye, who described Tinubu as part of Ekiti, being an in-law, political leader and mentor to many great politicians of the Ekiti extraction, said he deserved to be compensated with votes in 2023.

The deputy governor spoke on Tuesday, while donating cash and consumables to Ogoga-in-council and across 11 wards in Ikere Local Government to mark the Christmas and New year festivities.

She also empowered 110 Ikere indigenes with cash gift to lift them out of poverty and donated a sum of N1.5 million to party members and leaders across the wards.

In a statement by her Special Assistant (Media), Victor Ogunje, Afuye appreciated Ikere voters for the support they exhibited for Oyebanji in the last governorship election, saying the votes garnered in the town boosted the party’s chances in the keenly contested poll.

She said Tinubu was one of the best brains and most experienced leaders with fervour to sail the country to prosperity, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit.

“I know that Senator Bola Tinubu will visit our Kabiyesi anytime he is here in Ekiti State to campaign. I know Ekiti and Ikere in particular will declare block votes for him. We are not expecting less than 75% of votes for our great leader in Ekiti.

“We all know that Asiwaju is one leader that has the capacity to build and nurture. He did it in Lagos, let us allow him to do it for Nigeria. Get your Permanent Voter Cards in readiness to vote Asiwaju in the coming presidential election, because he is our own in Ekiti.”