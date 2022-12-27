Rights Group Urges FG to Pacify Igbo with Release of Kanu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on the federal government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that it could be done as a way of pacifying the Igbo people.



The organisation said Kanu was gravely sick, and that heaven would be let loose should anything happen to him while in custody.



The Chairman of Board of Trustees of Intersociety, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi gave the warning yesterday, in Enugu, during the 2022 global media conference and media presentation of a 27- page special Investigative report on Nigeria’s INEC, and security challenges in the South east.



Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome and his team of over 18 lawyers had signed a notice of application for an Order of Judicial Review (Order 34) in the Federal High Court in the Abuja Judicial Division, Abuja, informing it that the detained leader of the IPOB is terminally ill and needs to undergo an operation.



The order with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, dated December 20, 2022, sought to compel the State Security Service to grant Kanu ‘unhindered access’ to his medical doctors to enable them to conduct an ‘independent examination of his present deteriorating health condition’ as earlier ordered by the Federal High Court on October 21, 2021.



In the suite, Ozekhome also prayed the court to grant leave to Kanu to compel the DSS to avail him with “all his medical records from June 29, 2021, to date, including but not limited to the admission records, medical and clinical records, nursing notes, observation charts and documentation during treatment or stay in the hospital, laboratory test results, pharmaceutical records, radiological scan, images and reports, blood transfusion records and physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatment records”, among others.



Reacting to the development, Umeagbalasi said the DSS, under whose custody Kanu had been, must give him adequate medical attention and make sure that nothing happens to him.

He explained that the law grants custodial liberties, including shelter and health to whoever was being tried, wondering why Kanu’s case was different.

“This includes the unconditional release of Kanu and all those who are currently in detention in connection with pro Biafra agitation anywhere in the country.

“Federal government must seek political solution to Pro-Biafra issues. They must release Kanu. He must not die in prison. The consequences of Kanu dying in prison will be far reaching.

“When people like us advise government, we expect them to hear. By next year, there will be change of government and whoever becomes president must look for original solution to this problem.



“This government is already going out, and I advise that it looks for a way of making amends for the many wrongs it has done against the people of this area, including releasing Kanu.



“I believe that DSS is capable of taking care of Kanu, they can give him the best medical condition that he deserves, including flying him abroad for surgery. Nothing must happen to him, Umeagbalasi warned.