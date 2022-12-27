Buhari Rejoices with Senator Akume at 69

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and associates to celebrate the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume as he marks his 69th birthday anniversary today.

In a tribute, the president in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, affirmed Akume as a leader who means and counts a lot to his community, nation and humanity in general.

“Akume is a servant of God in his Catholic Christian belief and practices. As a politician and the third civilian governor of Benue State, he served his people with remarkable excellence and commitment to duty. When elected as a Senator after the successful completion of his two terms, Akume served with distinction.

“He brought home critical constituency projects, sponsored noteworthy bills and laws and stood against the subversion of the constitution through tenure elongation and as Minister of Special Duties, he continues to serve the nation with a high sense of commitment.

“In politics, his current leadership of the campaign to elect the Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia as the next governor of his state is worthy of emulation,’’ the president said.

Buhari prayed for his continued good health and success as he marks his birthday.