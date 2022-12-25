My Best Appears Not Appreciated by Some Nigerians, President Declares

*Says he won’t miss Aso Rock after leaving office

* Insists Jubril from Sudan claim not a funny joke

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed his seven-and-a-half years in office and concluded that his best appears not to be appreciated by some Nigerians.

He also claimed he would not miss the seat of power, Aso Rock, after leaving office next May and also complained of constant harassment by some individuals over his government’s policies.



The President, who spoke in a documentary tagged: ‘Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman,’ released on Friday night at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates, to mark his 80th birthday anniversary, said he would not miss Aso Rock because he was being harassed.



This is coming as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ọjájá II; Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, among others eulogised the president on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

According to Buhari, his efforts to make the country better are not appreciated by some people.



Asked what he would miss about the presidency when he leaves, President Buhari said: “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And they are some people who want to be clever by half.”



He also described the claim that he was not the real Buhari but a certain ‘Jibril Aminu from Sudan’ as a joke that was not funny.

According to him, some Nigerians have a way of creating humour to feast on something they do not understand.

He said the rumour was the work of some mischief makers to demonstrate their cheekiness.



Asked by the interviewer if he heard about the crazy rumour some years ago that he was not Buhari, the president replied, smiling, “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

On whether he finds such things funny, President Buhari said: “No. It’s not funny because those who made those statements just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue.



“Our main issue is to improve the infrastructure and make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”



The president revealed that he lost two of his children by his late wife to sickle cell anaemia, adding that when he wanted to remarry, he insisted the second wife must be AA genotype; so that his children will not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

In proposing a toast to the good health of the president at 80, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described the celebrant as a forthright, good and kind man, as well as an exemplary leader.



He also noted that the president would make a very good entertainer in retirement because of his sense of humour.

Osinbajo recounted how the president used jokes to calm him down and rescind his decision to submit a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against him.



His words: “Mr. President is a very humorous man and I think he would make a very good career in entertainment one way or the other when he retires.

“One day, I went to him because there were some allegations that were made against me. And I was so angry; so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate. He looked at it and looked at me because he calls me VP or Professor, depending on his mood.



“This time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations; they make all sorts of stories up, even they are saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again.”



Osinbajo praised President Buhari for leading the nation with great courage, determination and commitment.

On his part, former governor of Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, while eulogising the celebrant, described President Buhari as a man with impeachable character, a nationalist, a good listener, a man who loves his family and the country, Nigeria.



He said: “He is a nationalist. He doesn’t think of himself, he is a contented human being. He is a man whom all of us; even his adversaries will agree that he is a man with a flawless character, a man with a good heart, very compassionate, very committed and a good listener.



“Somebody that loves his family, Nigeria; he is a nationalist. President Muhammadu Buhari will always think about others. In his little way and even in his humorous way, he will always not just think about himself. He is somebody that is not bothered about all these worldly things; he is already a contented human being.”



Also speaking, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, described President Buhari as a detribalised person that means well for Nigeria.

“Let me say here that the President is a very highly detribalised personality. He is a man that loves this nation. Every time you meet him, he laments about the level of patriotism of our people. You will see a man that has a passion for the people of this country, a man that loves every section of this country,” he said.

He commended the president for “the miracle of the Second Niger Bridge, which is now facilitating the movement of people and goods to the eastern part of the country this yuletide season.”



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, in his remarks, thanked President Buhari for sacrificing a lot for the progress of Nigeria.



He said: “You have been at the helm of the affairs of this country at a critical time. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism and honesty. Mr President, you have done well for your country. Our nation has seen the difference, the leadership that you demonstrate.”



Tinubu likened the celebrant to leaders like “Charles De Gaulle of France, Franklin Roosevelt of America, and Winston Churchill of Great Britain.

Also speaking, the president’s eldest daughter, Fatima Buhari, who spoke on behalf of her siblings and the entire family, thanked her father for investing in their future by giving them the needed training and care for their wellbeing.

“We are deeply honoured to be here celebrating the 80th birthday of our beloved father. I thank almighty Allah for his mercy and grace, for giving our beloved father long life and good health.



“Baba is someone who money cannot buy. That is one thing we know and he taught us that. He taught us humility, loyalty, integrity, dignity and honesty and he has a very good sense of humour. He gave us everything a parent will give his child; love, care, good education, shelter and many more,” she explained.

Fatima also described her father as a man with a penchant for accountability and a stickler for time.



“He is blessed with 10 children – two of whom are dead, 22 grandchildren whom he gives funny names.

“We have learnt so much from his character like ‘no African time’, he is always prompt. He once left me behind and went on a journey we all planned to go on because I was late. Of course, I cried but I learnt my lesson.



“He taught us accountability. He is always saying bring me back my change. Baba, I’m sorry I am saying all these in public but we are so proud of you, we love you to the moon and back.”

Royal fathers were not left out as the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, said the president has done a lot, explaining that the results would manifest much later after he must have left the scene.



He hailed him for promoting traditional institutions and preventing the returned artefacts of the Benin Kingdom from being re-looted when he instructed that the artefacts must be handed to the traditional ruler directly.

His words: “He is a man of Integrity and transparency. I have been interacting with him for several years.”



Also speaking, Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Hussaini-Adamu, described the president as “Mr. Law and Order,” who once denied him, the opportunity to be given a generator to make his job as Secretary of the then Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), easier by avoiding submitting the reports late, stressing that Buhari insisted that he was not entitled to one, according to the law.



On his part, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojájá II also spoke about President Buhari’s dedication and commitment to the growth of democracy.

Also present at the private dinner were the Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and members of the cabinet, family members, captains of industry, among other dignitaries.