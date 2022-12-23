Driver Killed, Others Injured as Container  Falls on  Vehicles in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A driver was killed and several others injured after a truck laden with two 20-feet containers fell on three vehicles at Cele bus-stop end of Oshodi/Apapa expressway, Lagos yesterday.



The deceased, who was driving a commercial bus with late number AKD 489 XZ , died before help could come.

The multiple auto crash involved a Mack truck, a Volkswagen bus with registration number AKD 489XZ, a highlander Jeep with registration number AGL 366FP and a Toyota RAV4 with registration number AAA 353FH.



Although there were different accounts as to how the tragedy struck, eyewitness account alleged that the driver of the commercial bus was driving against traffic when he collided with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction.



But another account alleged that the truck, which was heading inward Mile Two, had a brake failure and in attempt to use the median as wedge, reportedly rammed into the commercial bus, trapping the driver on the spot.

The occupants of the two other vehicles escaped death by the whiskers as they sustained only injuries.

Swinging into action immediately, sympathisers took over the expressway, preventing vehicles from moving towards the scene.

Construction workers who were engaged in the ongoing work of the Apapa/ Oshodi expressway were engaged to help lift the containers from the commercial bus, in which the driver was still trapped.

However, when the crane lifted one of the containers, it fell on the commercial bus, thereby crushing the commercial bus, which made the driver, who had earlier been beckoning for help with his hand, to be motionless.

Confirming the incident, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the corpse of the dead commercial bus driver was immediately handed over to his wife and family members who came to the accident scene.

He added that other passengers rescued by LASTMA officials were handed over to medical personnel of the emergency responders.

