Nigerian Press Organisation Initiated ARISE, Tinubu Campaign Meeting, Say NPAN, NGE, NUJ





The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have explained the intervention of the Nigerian Media Stakeholders in the face-off between the Arise News and the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress.





An online medium, Sahara Reporters, citing sources, had Thursday falsely claimed that THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, reached out to APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to de-escalate the issue, using a misleading photograph taken when Tinubu attended Obaigbena’s mother’s burial at Owa Oyibu, Delta in August.

A joint statement signed by NPAN/NPO President, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf ; NGE President, Mr. Mustapha Isah; and NUJ President, Chief Chris Iziguso, however explained that the meeting was at the instance of the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO).





The statement issued Thursday night said Nigerian media stakeholders, including NPAN Life Patron and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers/NPAN Life Patron, Mr Sam Amuka; NPAN President, Mallam Yusuf; NGE President, Mr. Isah; and NUJ President, Chief Isiguzo, met last Sunday with ARISE and APC Presidential Campaign Council over their recent exchanges in the media.





At the meeting held at the residence of Chief Osoba were Prince Obaigbena; Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello; and Group Executive Director/THISDAY Ombudsman, Mr. Kayode Komolafe.





From the Tinubu/APC Campaign Council were Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Dele Alake, and a member of the Presidential Campaign Council/Chairman of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Olawale Edun.





Also at the meeting was the General Manager/Editor – in-chief of Vanguard Newspapers/Acting Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr Gbenga Adefaye.





The statement titled ‘Stop the Embellishment’, said the “meeting resolved that considering the fellowship among us and overall interest of press freedom in the country, the disagreement between the two parties should be settled amicably and without any preconditions.





“In the spirit of this gentlemanly agreement, the meeting decided that it was not necessary to issue a public statement .





“However, we are forced to rescind this stand when news reports began to appear that misrepresented what happened.





“We wish to draw the attention of our friends in the media and the public at large, that the main parties in this dispute have agreed to let bygone be bygone and that any embellishment on the outcome of the meeting represents the figment of some people’s imagination.”