Moscalino, Ozone Win Lagos Table Tennis League

Moscalino and Ozone emerged as champions of the Lagos State Table Tennis League concluded at the National Stadium, Surulere at the weekend.

28 teams registered for the championships with four of them making it to the grand finale with Moscalino’s men team lifting the trophy ahead of High Endurology in the final one-sided match which ended in favour of with a 3-0 win.

In the women’s final, Ozone showed their superiority over Banana Royal Peace with a convincing 3-0 win to lift the coveted trophy.

An excited chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) Tunji Lawal described the tournament as successful despite the challenges. I never thought the league will be this successful and I’m so happy we were able to achieve what we achieved especially for the fact that when we started, it was toward the start of the National Sports Festival and it helped us to put our players in top shape for the festival and most of the players of other states since the league was open to them and they all played,” he said.

For the captain of victorious Ozone team Bisloa Asaju, the commendation should go to LSSTTA for putting the show together. “We are so excited about winning the league. We have been playing since last month and we thank God that we were able to complete it and won the finals. We want to thank the Lagos State Table Tennis Association for putting the league together. It was a very successful championship,” she said.

For ETIM Orok of Moscalino TTC, the tournament helped them to shape up for the festival. “I’m excited to come to Lagos to play with my team here and win the first Lagos State Table Tennis League. This league really helped us to prepare for the just concluded National Sports Festival held in Asaba, Delta State because it helped to stay in good shape for the tournament,” he added,the LSSTA boss however, promised a bumper package next year.

“The whole thing culminated in this great finals and as we could see, it was something that is of high and international standard. I can assure that we will do more of this next year with the support of more sponsors. We will definitely put together another championship of which the date will be confirmed but we need sponsors to make it bigger and better especially if we have a name tied to the league. So we are imploring companies to join this and help the development of table tennis in Lagos and Nigeria.”