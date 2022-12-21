I Won’t Fail You, Guwana Assures Kano Indigenes in FCT

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Deputy Governor of Kano State and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has sworn to indigenes of the state residing in Abuja that he would fulfill his campaign promises.

Guwana who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting/dinner night that was put together by his campaign organisation in Abuja on Monday to unveil his campaign manifesto, said that as long as there is division in Kano chapter of the APC, people “will continue to capitalise” on it to fuel insecurity in the state, leaving the citizens at the receiving end.

The event, which was meant to interrogate his manifesto, was said to be the first of its kind where indigents of Kano State meet in such gathering outside the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

Expressing concern over the in-house fighting among his party’s leaders in state, Gawuna disclosed that some persons “capitalise on the differences we have to instigate miscreants. We have to come together to make sure that those steps are taken and they are addressed.

“Security challenges are happening because of the difference among our leaders. We have to put aside the differences between us. These differences are shortchanging the people.”

He said: “The confidence that people have for me is what has brought me where I am today. I have never lobbied for any job from being a local government chairman to the deputy governor. That is why I will never fail the people

He promised that he would set up a security trust fund that would ensure the participation of the private sector for a robust policing of the state.

The trust fund, according to him, would provide modern security gadgets to be located in black spot areas of the metropolitan Kano.

Top among the programmes he unveiled are education, infrastructure, housing, water, agriculture, job creation, health, environment, women and youths, sports development, local government, civil service reforms and many others.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Muzali Jubril, described Dr. Gawuna as a dedicated and patriotic Nigerian who is consistent in character.

He said these traits have earned him a place in the society today.

Attendance at the event included former Kano State Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Senator Kabiru Gaya; Minister of Works and House (States) Mr. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, and former Chief of Army’s Staff, General Abdullahi Danbazau.