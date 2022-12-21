2023: Osun NNPP National, State Assembly Candidates to Hold Mega Rally for Tinubu





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In actualising the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election, some House of Assembly candidates on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State have announced preparation to hold mega rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Also, they have commenced house-to-house campaign to canvass votes for Tinubu, who they described as the harbinger of hope for Nigerians.

Four National Assembly candidates of the NNPP had dumped their presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in September to drum support for Tinubu.

However, out of many reasons given then was their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party at the national level, coupled with the inability of the party stakeholders to work in accordance with the principle of justice, law and democratic running of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the party’s House of Assembly candidates in Osogbo yesterday, Alhaji Afolabi Muideen Abayomi said they have since realised that the party’s present structure in Osun State lacks vision of a new Nigeria aspired by the citizens.

Abayomi stressed that no preparation whatsoever in selling their presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates to the people of the state in less than two months to the general election.

According to him, during their house-to-house campaign, it was discovered that Osun people are so determined to have Tinubu as their president, and canvassing for any other candidates may be an effort in futility, hence, their decision to stick with Tinubu.

He, however, said in collaboration with

other National Assembly candidates who earlier dumped Kwankwaso, nine Assembly candidates are set to organise a mega rally for Tinubu where masses of the state would be convinced on why they should support the APC candidates.

Both the national and state assembly candidates eulogised the Secretary, Tinubu/Shetimma Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, for always giving them listening ears and for embracing them having discovered their ability to deliver Osun State for Tinubu.