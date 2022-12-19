Breaking: Courts Convicts Okupe of Money Laundering

* Stands down trial for sentencing

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Ijeoma Ojuwku of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday found Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA). Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Ojuwku in a judgment held that the action of Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) violated the Money Laundering Act.

While stating that the Act provides that no individual or organization shall receive any sum above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution, the judge held that “there is no evidence that the money passed through a financial institution”.

According to Justice Ojuwku, the NSA was not a financial institution, adding that even if the president was said to have authorized the funds, he did not say that the money must be paid in cash in violation of the money laundering Act.

Consequently, the court held, “I find the first defendant, Dr Doyin Okupe guilty in count 34, 35, 36…… 59.

The judge however found the defendants not guilty in counts 1 to 33 on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish the charge of money Laundering and criminal breach of trust and corruption against the NSA.

In counts 34 to 59 upon which Okupe was convicted, he was accused of receiving various sums ranging from N10 million on different occasions from 2012 to 2015 when he was SSA to president Jonathan.

The said sum according to him were expended on running the office, payment of staff and image laundering of the former president and his administration.

But the court however held that receiving such amounts in cash violated the Money Laundering Act.

Shortly after his conviction, his lawyer Mr Francis Oronsaye, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that the defendant was a first time offender, a family man who is also advanced in age and having health challenges that he was currently treating in Nigeria and outside the country.

Oronsaye, citing Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, urged the court to stand down the matter to enable him call witnesses that will attest to the good character of Okupe.

Lawyers to the second and third defendants also lend their voices in the plea for mercy, adding that the convict was a mere victim of circumstances.

Although the request was opposed by prosecution lawyer, Mr Audu Ibrahim, the judge however stood down the matter to enable the defendant call his witnesses before handing down her sentence.

Okupe is the head of the presidential campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Details later…