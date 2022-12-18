Cleric Asks Govts to Rescue Other Kebbi FGC Students from Bandits

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



Chief Imam of Halliru Bello Juma’at Mosque in Birnin Kebbi, Malam Tukur Kola has asked the federal and state governments to secure the release of the 11 remaining students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri from the bandits.

The cleric made the call during his sermon on Friday, noting that it had been over a year since bandits invaded the FGC in Birnin Yauri and abducted the students.Description: escription: DO.AI

Bandits abducted 96 students and eight teachers from the College on June 17, 2021. Many of the students were released to the state government in batches.

However, according to the Islamic cleric, 11 of the captives are still being held for over a year and a half now.

He added that reports reaching him were that some of the abducted students had delivered in the bandits’ hideouts.

“One of the mothers of abducted students died on hearing the news of her daughter delivering a baby for bandits,” he said.

He said many were disappointed in the way the government was handling the issue of the release of the remaining 11 students from the bandits.

“Their abductors are alive and staying in the forest of Kebbi and Niger states. How come it’s difficult for the government to secure the students’ release,” he said.

Kola urged the state and federal governments to hasten action on the release of the students because their parents are living in agony and depression over the fate of their children still being held in bandits’ hideouts