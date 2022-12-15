Lekki Port Appoints Liu Jialin Director, Emmanuel-Olubake, Chengwei Elevated

The board of directors of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port) has announced the appointment of Liu Jialin as a director of the company.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was approved during the historic board meeting held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the new administrative offices of the port.

Jialin has 19 years of experience in Project Development and Investment. He started his career with China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC) as a technician in 2003 and rose to the position of Chief Technical Officer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Port Channel and Coastal Engineering from Tianjin University, China. He has worked in Nigeria, Latin America, the United States of America and in Beijing. He was involved in the project development of Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Bogota Metro Line 1 Project and the MAR2 PPP highway project in Colombia, the Colombo Port City project in Sri Lanka, and the Grand Avenue Project in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The board also approved the elevation of Opeyemi Emmanuel-Olubake and Yi “Ray” Chengwei to Head of Legal & Chief Commercial Officer, respectively.

Before their elevation, Emmanuel-Olubake served as the In-House Lawyer while Chengwei held the position of Head of Commercial & Legal Department.

Reacting to these developments, the Chairman of Lekki Port’s Board of Directors, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, welcomed the newly appointed director to the board. He charged him to bring his rich wealth of management and board experience to enhance the company as it prepares to commence commercial operations. He also congratulated the duo of Emmanuel-Olubake and Chengwei on their well-deserved promotions.