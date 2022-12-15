Kwankwaso to Voters: Reject PDP, APC, They’ve Failed Nigeria

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Presidential standard bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has asked the electorate to reject both the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the poll in 2023, because both parties had been tested and they failed the nation.

Specifically, he urged Nigerians to vote for his party, the NNPP instead, saying the two old parties were dead already and had nothing good to offer the country anymore.

Kwankwaso spoke when he visited Ado-Ekiti, as part of his campaign tour in the Southwest part of the country, to canvass for votes ahead of the February 25, presidential poll.

Speaking at the Palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, he berated both parties over what he termed bad leadership, economic problem, adding that the two major political parties had failed the nation.

The former governor of Kano State recounted the achievements of his administration, when he was in office, saying he would make life more abundant for every Nigerian citizens if elected in 2023.

“APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win the next year presidential election by God’s grace, we are on ground in the North; we will win the polls.

“Why I’m different from all presidential candidates, is that I go round the country on roads, not only the state capital, not only the local government areas, this made me had first hand information on the way and manner our people live.

“The NNPP is based on the talakawa (masses), voters and good people of this country, who believe in us. Nigerians know the APC and the PDP very well and they’ve failed. The two political parties themselves know that they’ve failed. The only chance they have is to buy votes.

“If the election takes place today, NNPP has a brighter chance, no political party can defeat NNPP. The PDP has been wounded in the Southeast by the emergence of some political parties, of course in the North, we have caged PDP, even in the South-south, they are no longer popular because of the presidential primary contest, and the APC has failed the citizens, no right thinking Nigerian will want the status quo to remain, meaning this terrible situation to continue.

“I’m part of the formation of the PDP in 1999, so also the APC. Unfortunately, the two political parties drew Nigeria back to square one, or even worst in performance, this is why we formed the NNPP as a credible alternative to the two political parties. We want a new Nigeria. So, I’m happy we have this party NNPP, and also happy that all Nigerians especially, those earning their living – the masses, women and young men – are trooping into the NNPP,” he said.

The presidential hopeful noted that the dilapidated road network in Ekiti State and other states, has affected security economy and education of the country, hence, his decision to contest again in order to make the country better.

“The road from here, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo to Abeokuta and from here to Akure is in deplorable condition. It’s the same story; it’s the same story about us. The roads are reflection of what is happening in other sectors of transportation, like railways, waterways even in the aviation industry.

“And put them together, they are also a reflection of what is happening in this country, in terms of economy, in terms of insecurity, in terms of education and so on, and all these put together, are the reasons I decided to contest again to right the wrong,” he said.