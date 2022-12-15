Golden Penny Strengthens Family Ties with Sponsorship

Raheem Akingbolu

As part of its commitment to driving family togetherness and unity, Golden Penny, an iconic brand of Nigeria’s leading food industry has disclosed its partnership as an official sponsor of the Family Feud TV show franchise in Nigeria.

Through the Golden Penny Brand, the Group made significant investment in propagating content that drives local narratives and promotes family unity.

Speaking about the strategic outlook for the partnership, the FMN Managing Director for Food, Mr. Devlin Hainsworth stated: “For over six decades, FMN through its iconic brand Golden Penny has been affording millions of Nigerian Families great tasting, quality, and nutritious food options. And it has always been a key strategic imperative for us to drive family togetherness using local content thus our partnership with the organizers of the Family Feud franchise in Nigeria is geared towards orchestrating this mandate especially during this holiday season. We would continue to create fun and lasting good memories for our consumers and stakeholders.”

Also commenting on the partnership, the FMN Head of Marketing, Mr. Ilyas Kazeem, said: “The FMN – Golden Penny brand has a rich tradition of entrenching rich flavour and nutritious products at the heart of every meal and it is through this heritage that we drive family togetherness which is also a major goal for the family feud show in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, we have heard different participating families testify about how the show afforded them the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones and we are proud to state that our investment in the show is part of the reasons why these reunions became a reality.”