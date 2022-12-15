Betway Provides Pathway into Africa for Twain Sport

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Twain Sport, the provider of Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, has entered a working relationship with Betway, a leading global sports betting and gaming holding Super Group. The partnership between Twain Sport and Betway will make Twain Sport’s premium live content available to African players for the first time.

Twain’s revolutionary hybrid live sports content will now be available to Betway’s extensive customer base in the region. The partners intend to launch the content in the leading South African market first and then continue the delivery across the continent in countries like Nigeria, where Betway operates.

The partnership results from intensive market research showing the gap in demand for live sport with high-frequency entertainment, the basic requirement of the worldwide next-generation players. Twain Sports is recognised as a leading hybrid live sports content provider, and Betway is a long-standing operator in Africa with first-hand knowledge of the market requirements.

BetGames’ VP of Sales, Africa, James Everett, explained that Africa “is a hotbed for sports betting, and the Twain Sport proposition is perfectly suited to match the rapidly-growing demand for contemporary entertainment in the space.”

He added, “We expect T-basket and then T-kick to make a real impact with Betway. As one of Africa’s most trusted names in betting we couldn’t have hoped for a higher profile partner to get started with – the opportunity this represents cannot be understated.”

Mark Rowles, Head of Marketing at Betway, expressed excitement about the firm’s launch of the Twain Sport’s offering across our African markets and “look forward to seeing the traction of this innovative new feature across our existing offering.”

Twain’s presence will be additionally supported by its partner company BetGames which has already had an impressive share across regulated African markets. Its SBC award-winning studio will provide the essential technological platform for Twain Sport’s successful launch to the stellar market position.

The first product to hit the market will be Twain’s T-Basket. The product delivers head-to-head basketball tournaments every hour and a match every three minutes to make a total of 6,300 a month.

African bettors will be able to access a variety of betting markets using the mobile app designed to boost their betting experience. Taking into account the reputation of the content provider and the operator, T-Basket’s launch is expected to attract many customers.