Abdusalami Urges Nigerians to Promote Peace

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Head of State in Nigeria, General Abdusalam Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to work for the peace of the country. The former head of state stressed that to achieve peace in the country, there should be more focus on the rehabilitation and reorientation of the youths, especially building their interest in education.

Abdusalam made the call, during the second convocation of graduands of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Without peace there wouldn’t be a country, so let us give peace a chance in our country”.

Abdusalam, who is the Chancellor and Chairman of Board of Trustee of the university, commended the Rivers State Governor Myesom Wike for being the greatest pillar of support to the institution.

Advising the graduands, he said: “As you embark on this journey, you should remember from where you were trained and equipped in character, integrity and knowledge.”

In his remarks, Governor Wike noted that the PAMO university is a priceless gift to Rivers, Nigeria and world at large.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Prince Mmon, Wike said “PAMO is a kind of university that is believed will transform the life of our children and bring development to the state

“We shall continue to support the university. We have also renewed the scholarship for Rivers state students, including those from poor background”.

The governor further reiterated the state government support for other university in the state established by a Rivers person. He however, donated the sum of N500million to the institution to encourage their educational quality.