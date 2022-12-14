Varane: Champions France Will Not Underrate Morocco 

World Cup holders France will be chasing a 60-year-old record when they take on Morocco in the second semi-final. Les Bleus will be bidding to become the first team to retain football’s most prized trophy since Brazil retained the trophy in 1962 in Chile if they beat Morocco and eventually win the final on December 18.

The defending champions from Russia four years ago are unbeaten in their five previous matches against Morocco (W3 D2) – all in friendlies or mini-tournaments. The most recent encounter was a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France in November 2007.

Despite these records of good run against the Atlas Lions, France defender, Raphael Varane, insisted that the Les Bleus will not underestimate Morocco.

He however remains hopeful of France stopping the North Africans’ dream run at this tournament tonight.

“We have enough experience in the team to not fall into that trap,” Varane said here in Doha yesterday.

“We know Morocco are not here by chance. It is up to us experienced players to make sure everyone is prepared for another battle,” the 29-year-old, who was part of the squad that won the world title in Russia in 2018, said.

Varane said France’s target is to reach the second successive World Cup final.

“It is not easy to get to a World Cup semi-final so we are very pleased, but the only real objective is to win it,” he said. “That was always the aim.”

Speaking about the hard-fought 2-1 victory against England that saw the Three Lions dominating in long spells, Varane said it was a big test for France.

“We had to fight to win the match. The level of the competition is rising, with more and more intensity, it goes faster, tactically,” he said.

France’s Jules Kounde, meanwhile, said semi-final against an inform Morocco will be difficult.

“Morocco are very compact, with lines that are close together, and they leave little time for the player on the ball to organise himself,” he noted.

“They also run really fast, so we’ll need to play with few touches, move the ball around quickly and try to unbalance them by moving from one side to the other.

“It is remarkable to have only conceded one goal at this stage of the competition, all the more so given the teams they have faced,” said Kounde, referring to an own goal that Morocco conceded against Canada during their 2-1 win in a Group F match.

FACT

France

*France have competed in six previous FIFA World Cup semi-finals, losing the first three to Brazil in 1958 (2-5) and West Germany in both 1982 (3-3, 4-5 pens) and 1986 (0-2) but won the three most recent – against Croatia in 1998 (2-1), Portugal in 2006 (1-0) and Belgium in 2018 (1-0).

*This is France’s sixth appearance in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in their last nine participations in the finals.

*France are the first FIFA World Cup holders to reach the semi-finals since Brazil in 1998.

*France have been successful in 15 of their last 17 FIFA World Cup knockout ties (including one penalty shoot-out win).

Morocco

*Morocco are only the third nation outside of Europe or South America to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, following the USA (1930) and Korea Republic (2002).

*Morocco are the 25th nation to compete in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

*They are the only nation in this year’s semi-finals who have yet to feature in the semi-finals.

*Morocco are unbeaten in their last six FIFA World Cup matches (W3 D3). This is their best unbeaten streak at the finals.