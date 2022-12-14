Kogi APC Not Responsible for Destruction of Opposition Party’s Billboards, Says State Chairman

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The state Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State chapter, Abdullahi Bello, has denied the allegation that his party is responsible for the destruction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi Central senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, poster.

Bello, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Lokoja, stated that the allegations by the PDP senatorial candidate that APC thugs destroyed her billboards across the five local government areas of the state last Sunday was the figment of her imagination.

Bello explained that his party would not engage in any act of hooliganism, stressing that APC is a very focused party in the state and cannot resort to violence “and has a lot to show for the people because there are many legacy projects that are enough to sell our candidates.”

The chairman explained that he detested those seeking cheap publicity, saying there was a report from Okehi Local Government Area that the APC House of Representatives candidate billboards were destroyed, and the Commissioner of Police was immediately informed.

He added that probably because the

two candidates are from the same local government area, there have been misconceptions and misrepresentation, adding: “APC and its followers will not indulge in act inimical to the peace and development of Kogi State.”

Bello stated that after the report was made to police, he warned the party members not to take laws in to their hands and should allow natural law to take it cause.

He also recalled that last week, the Tinubu/Shettima billboard at Kabba junction was destroyed by suspected miscreants, noting that APC did not say anything nor resort to violence.

He said: “As you are aware, our principal, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, abhors violence. You are also aware that he has invested heavily on security in the state. And recently, he warned that he would not tolerate violence from any quarters. How then could somebody alleged that our party is fomenting trouble in the state?

“There are many political parties in Kogi State and there are many political hoodlums. Therefore, is wrong to accused APC of wrong doing when fact has not been proved.

“I want say categorically that APC has never resorted to violence and will never go into violence in the state. APC will remain focused no matter provocation.”