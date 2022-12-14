Gunmen Attacks: AIG Orders Patrol Around Public Places in Anambra, Enugu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13 headquarters, Ukpo, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered security patrols in public places such as markets, worship centres, schools, boundaries and event centres in Anambra and Enugu States.

There have been cases of attacks by gunmen in both states in recent times, the most recent being the reported case of an invasion of an hospital in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area, where four newborn babies were allegedly taken away.

Acting on these incidences, Yaro has asked the Commissioners of Police in Anambra and Enugu States, to enhance visibility patrol within their states.

In a press release by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nkeiruka Nwode, he said, “Sequel to the security threats at the disposal of the Zonal Command, he (Yaro) directs all the operational and tactical officers within the zone to increase visibility patrol within vulnerable points.

“Such points include market, worship centres, schools, recreational and event centres as well as entry and exit points of the two states and the entire public space. The AIG also directs highway patrol to ensure synergy of patrol into the two adjourned states without recourse to state boundaries.”

Yaro, while calling on community leaders, vigilance groups, hunters, and other local security outfits to deepen their synergy of action with the police in the two states to apprehend criminal elements, also ordered the Zonal Intelligence Bureau (ZIB) to intensify intelligence gathering and galvanise communities against criminals.

He enjoined Anambra and Enugu people to ignore illegitimate restraining orders, saying it was to instill fear in the masses, who go about their daily activities, and urged them to rise up in unity against forces taking arms illegally on innocent citizens.