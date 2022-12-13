Brazil Target Guardiola as New Coach of Selecao  

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) are believed to be interested in contacting Pep Guardiola over the coming days in an ambitious attempt to lure the Spaniard to be their new manager.

The Selecao are searching for a new head coach after Tite resigned following their shock quarter-final exit from the World Cup on Friday when they lost on penalties to Croatia, with Rodrygo and Marquinhos both missing their spot kicks.

And, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Brazil are keen on making a shock move for Guardiola, despite the Manchester City boss last month signing a new deal at the Etihad until 2025.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues – who is in charge of appointing a new coach – is keen to understand whether Guardiola would be interested in taking over the role at the end of the 2022-23 season, with the new contract he signed not thought to be a sticking point.

Traditionally, the Selecao have only appointed Brazilian coaches, but after the failure of Tite – who has received much criticism following their early elimination from the World Cup – the CBF are willing to appoint a non-Brazilian coach, and are focused on bringing in the best available option.

Brazil are in no rush to appoint a new manager as they currently don’t have any games scheduled until the second half of 2023 – when South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup begin.

There is set to be significant upheaval for their national team with all members of Tite’s coaching staff and Juninho – the former Middlesbrough midfielder and national team coordinator – expected to depart.

Andres Sanchez, a former president of Brazilian club side Corinthians, is likely to replace Juninho, while the CBF are also eyeing up several alternatives as potential manager to Guardiola.

Other early front-runners for the role include Abel Ferreira, the Palmeiras boss who has won two Copa Libertadores in 2020 and 2021.

Fluminese boss Fernando Diniz and Gremio manager Renato Portaluppi are also reportedly being considered.

Similarly, Rogerio Ceni, who is in charge of Sao Paulo is another contender.

Jorge Sampaoli, who recently replaced Julien Lopetegui at Sevilla, and coached Argentina from 2017-2018, is perhaps the most eye-catching name on the long list of potential Tite replacements – but the Argentinian did enjoy successful spells in charge of Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil.

Tite enjoyed a six-year spell in charge of the Selecao after replacing Dunga in 2016, winning 60 of his 81 matches in charge.

Under his tutelage they won the 2019 Copa America, and finished runners-up two years later. However, in both 2018 and 2022 World Cups, they fell at the quarter-final stage, against Belgium and Croatia respectively.