Dogara Tasks Buhari on Implementation of Electoral Act





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara yesterday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Dogara therefore noted that Buhari could etch his name in gold as a hero of Nigeria’s democracy if he implemented the reforms of the nation’s electoral process.

He made the remarks at the convocation of Achievers University in Owo, Ondo State, thereby commending the president for radical reforms of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He added that the introduction of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) into the election process would guarantee credibility and transparency.

According to the former speaker, it “is a challenge to all Nigerians to ensure that the reforms are implemented in the 2023 general elections

Dogara, also the Chancellor of Achievers University, said: “Permit me to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring radical reforms in the electoral process.

“I say this from my heart, especially with regards to the use of BVAS. If he follows it through, he will bequeath upon us a legacy of democratic process that has no equal in Africa.

“I therefore say Buhari has a date with history. He can truly be the hero of our democracy if he ensures that our votes count in 2023.

“Thereafter, we can now beat our chest and say we have not only elected leaders in elections where our votes count, but we have elected leadership that we deserve.

“It is a challenge to all Nigerians to ensure that we carry through the reforms and follow them across to the finish line.”

He further charged all Nigerians “not to sell their votes or refuse to vote. Remember that the power is in your vote and your vote is your future.

“Don’t sell it. Don’t keep it in your room. You must use it. Participate by coming out massively to vote for your conscience.”