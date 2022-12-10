Super Story Wins TV Drama of The Year

Tosin Clegg

The Super Story titled, “Dangerous Love” has won the award for “TV Drama of the Year” at the 2022 Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) which took place in Lagos.

The producer of Super Story TV Drama, Wale Adenuga Jnr., had this to say: “We appreciate the organisers of NMMA, and we don’t take it for granted that Super Story has remained relevant to several generations of viewers; rather, with each new story, we work even harder to keep our content authentically-African, relatable, and enjoyable by viewers of all ages, ethnicities, genders, socio-economic class, religions, etc. In January, a fresh season of Super Story titled Destiny will commence; kindly follow us on Instagram, SuperStorySeries for updates.”

Since 2001, Superstory TV Drama, produced by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), has been providing highly-engaging stories which entertain and enlighten Nigerians home and abroad, and this is why many corporate brands, MDAs, NGOs, and other organisations regularly partner with WAP to get their messages across to the millions of viewers glued to Superstory weekly.