2023: Delta North Monarchs Vow to Stand by Okowa 

Sunday Okobi



Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district of Delta State under the umbrella of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum (DTRF) have vowed to remain resolute in the collective struggle to ensure the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, emerges the next vice president of Nigeria on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The monarchs also promised to support Prince Ned Nwoko and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu in their quests for seats in the Senate and Federal House of Representative respectively.

The monarchs noted that even when they are not card-carrying members of any political party, they have a right as stakeholders in determining who represents them at the state and national levels to ensure good governance.

The chairman of the forum and immediate past Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Obi of Owa His Majesty Dr. EO Efeizomor, made the vows on behalf of other monarchs in the district recently when Nwoko paid a courtesy visit to the forum in Owa palace ground in Owa Oyibu.

Obi Efeizomor, who was flanked by about 30 other kings, including Obi of Ubulu Unor, Obi of Umunede, Obi of Igbodo, Obi of Issele Uku, and Ugoani of Okpanam among others said: “We are very happy to see you in our midst; it is a mark of respect and honour for the traditional rulers. We appreciate you because of the respect you have for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the contributions and support you have made in ensuring that Okowa finishes strong.

“We are solidly behind Okowa in the actualisation of the collective ambition to become the vice president of the Federal Republicof Nigeria. We will swim or sink with him in this project. It is a task we will fight with all our strength. If he wins, we win, wherever he goes, we follow, because he is our son.”

The traditional rulers also prayed for Nwoko in his quest for a seat in the Senate, saying: “We need somebody like you to represent us at the federal level because of your track record of humility and respect for constituted authority.

“With people like you and Ndudi Elumelu, it will be easy to attract development to the region and the state in general.”

They also described Nwoko as a “source of pride to Anioma nation,” saying: “We are solidly behind you.”

The monarchs said as part of measures to ensure a free and fair election in the region, the kings in their respective kingdoms have carried out enlightenment campaigns on the need for the subjects to get their PVCs in readiness for the forthcoming elections, adding that the traditional rulers have concluded plans to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices to know the state of preparedness for the election.

In his response, Nwoko, the PDP Delta North senatorial candidate, thanked the royal fathers for their overwhelming love and solidarity and support, promising to restore the glory of Anioma at the National Assembly.

Nwoko further pledged to ensure a distinct constitutional role for traditional rulers with appropriate legislation to promote their status as custodians of cultural values and history.

The PDP senatorial candidate also gave assurance that the empowerment of youths and women as important stakeholders in the society would be his basic agenda at the Senate.

The Delta North monarchs are drown from the nine Anioma local government areas of Ika North East, Ika South, Aniocha North,Aniocha South , Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani.