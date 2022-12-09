  • Friday, 9th December, 2022

FedEx Establishes Direct Presence in Nigeria, to Support Customers

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has announced that it has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria, to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands.

“With a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers in Nigeria now have greater access to a wider portfolio of FedEx Express shipping solutions, while Red Star Express Plc, our service provider in Nigeria continues to provide the infrastructure for ground operations.

Customers will also have access to a range of FedEx digital tools that makes shipping easier and more efficient through our website. These services include opening a new account, tracking shipment status, creating shipping air waybills, scheduling courier pickups, and managing billing. Additionally, FedEx will now have dedicated Sales and Customer Technology teams on ground to interact and provide enhanced logistics expertise to help local businesses grow internationally, It said in a statement.

Vice President for FedEx Middle East and Africa operations, Taarek Hinedi, said, “Today we are closer to our customers than ever before. This strategic step makes it easier for local businesses to ship with us as they look to tap more import and export opportunities and grow their customers around the world.

“Nigeria is on the right path for further growth and FedEx is committed to supporting this growth and connecting Nigeria to some of the biggest trading partners located in Asia and Europe. The FedEx network is crucial to provide businesses with greater connectivity between Africa and Europe as well as within the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region,” said Hinedi.

