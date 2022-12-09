‘Crime and Justice Lagos’: For Their First Case, Storms, Ibrahim Tackle a Murder

Vanessa Obioha

Love and death are at the centre of the first episode of the new Showmax Nigerian Original series ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’. The show, which premiered on Thursday, December 8, begins with the officers of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU) of the police force, SP Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and SP Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim), cracking a murder case that involves a cult, a jealous lover and businessman, and cheating spouses.

To solve the case, the inspectors need to solve the puzzle that connects the deceased to a cult as well as his philandering ways. But the deeper they dig, the more complicated the case becomes, leading to wrong conclusions.

‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ replicates popular crime drama series of Hollywood such as Law and Order by throwing the Nigerian police in a positive light. However, it lacks the originality that makes the story relatable and this has nothing to do with the cast. It is with the setting and dialogue. They sound and look more American than Nigerian. Perhaps, subsequent episodes may bring out the Nigerianess.

As Storms puts it during a Q&A with the press, “Every episode tells a new crime story, but the main characters in the Serious and Special Crimes Unit continue to evolve through the episodes.”

She continued: “As much as it is a procedural crime series, it also covers real human-angle stories. Each main character will evolve. Viewers will learn more about them after every episode, and all things will finally make sense at the end. So, you’ll have to watch till the sixth episode to get the full picture.”

The show is executive produced by Yinka Edward and will run for six weeks on Showmax.