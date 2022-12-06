Dr Olaleye to Remain in Jail till Perfection of Bail Conditions 

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja, has ordered the remand of the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Femi Olaleye, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions. This was the order of the trial Judge, Justice Ramon Oshodi, on Wednesday after the Doctor pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him

Dr Olaleye was charged before the court, on a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s 16 year-old niece.

His lead counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, while moving his bail application dated November 24 and filed on the 25th, prayed to the court to grant the Defendant bail on liberal terms.

Mr Ogala argued that the Defendant had cancer patients who looked up to him for his service, and would not be productive if remanded in prison. He also urged the court to use its discretion to grant the Defendant bail, adding that he appeared voluntarily in court after he had been served.

The prosecution team, led by the Director of the Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, in his counter-affidavit dated November 28, argued that the nature of the charge was serious enough, because it attracted life imprisonment.

Dr Martins argued that the complainant was the first wife of the Defendant, while the nominal Complainant was the niece of the wife.

Justice Oshodi admitted the Defendant to N50 million bail with two sureties in like sum, following the adoption of bail application by the defence and counter-affidavit by the prosecution. The Judge also ruled that the sureties must have landed properties in Lagos, and the original documents of the properties must be submitted to the Chief Registrar of the court. He also said that the Defendant must submit his British, Nigerian and other international passports in his possession to the Chief Registrar of the court.

The Judge further ordered the court orderly, to verify the residential addresses of the sureties. Subsequently, the matter was adjourned to December 19, for commencement of trial.