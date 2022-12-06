Brazil Pummel Korea to Send Warning to Qatar 2022 Rivals 

Vinicius, Neymar, Richarlison, Paqueta on target in 4-1 victory

Brazil Selecao delivered a clear warning of their intentions to win the 2022 World Cup here in Qatar yesterday with an emphatic 4-1 crushing of South Korea and book their quarter final clash against Croatia.

Injured Neymar returned to the South Americans’ squad yesterday and showed with a commanding presence of top classed player.

The Brazilian superstar was only one element of a devastating performance that ripped South Korea to shreds and settled this last-16 game well before half-time.

Vinicius Junior set the tone with a composed penalty-area finish from Raphinha’s cross after seven minutes, and Neymar doubled Brazil’s advantage from the spot six minutes later after Richarlison had been fouled.

It was Neymar’s 76th goal for Brazil, leaving him just one behind the legendary Pele’s all-time record.

Richarlison then produced the highlight and another entry into his personal showreel of great goals at this World Cup when he followed up his spectacular volley against Serbia with a real work of art, controlling the ball three times with his head and foot before moving into position take Thiago Silva’s pass in his stride and score.

Brazil went four up with another gem after 36 minutes, Vinicius picking out Lucas Paqueta for West Ham’s expensive acquisition to score with a well-placed volley.

South Korea, to their great credit, continued to compete and forced several fine saves from Brazil keeper Alisson, before substitute Paik Seung-ho pulled one back with a glorious 30-yard strike to add to the night’s collection of special goals.

For 45 minutes at Stadium 974, Brazil hit heights no other team has reached at this World Cup, demonstrating the level that will be required to overcome Tite’s team, producing a collection of goals constructed in their country’s best traditions.

And it was all achieved with the smooth freedom of expression that is Brazil’s trademark, a four-goal half-time advantage demonstrating their supremacy.

Richarlison’s goal was a golden moment of this World Cup, followed by a team dance that even rather incongruously included coach Tite in the communal celebration.

Neymar eased himself back into action with silky touches and his goal, before being replaced late on after proving his fitness following the ankle injury sustained against Serbia that forced him out of two group games.

He is part of a potent Brazil attacking triumvirate alongside Richarlison and Vinicius, both on the scoresheet and both making a serious mark on this World Cup.