Okonkwo: We’ll Not Take South-east Support for Atiku for Granted

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Director General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has assured that the support of the south-east for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would not be in vain.

Okonkwo said it was already evident that the people of the zone have agreed to support Atiku, who has severally pledged to ensure the restructuring of Nigeria, and that the support will not be taken for granted.

The DG stated this in a statement signed on his behalf by the Deputy Director Media/Publicity, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign in Anambra State, Mr. Chukwubuikem Uloka.

He said anything short of voting for PDP would amount to supporting All Progressives Congress (APC), which according to him has impoverished the people for years now.

“We must embrace the opportunity of Atiku Abubakar to rescue and recover Nigeria, join other nationals to oust APC out of power, and get the country to work again for the common man, which is what Atiku Abubakar and PDP are offering Nigerians.

“We are confident that Atiku Abubakar will appreciate the efforts of the South East and reward our support for his recovery mission when he is declared president-elect in 2023, which is most probable.

“We want our people to understand that politics is a game that must be played with strategy and tact rather than emotion and sentiment. Given that the ticket of Atiku-Okowa is currently the most popular among other Nigerians with the promise of restructuring the country, it will be perfect for the South-east to secure maximum support for the PDP,” he said.

“We are privileged and confident that Atiku Abubakar will not take our support for granted, rather than squander it on a frivolous venture of Labour Party,” he added.

Okonkwo added that: “The worst that could happen to Nigeria and diminish Ndi-Igbo the most, is the victory of the APC in 2023 (May God forbid), which, indirectly, is what the Labour Party is working assiduously to enthrone and continue the marginalisation of the Ndi-Igbo and south-east.

“The presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa in Anambra State, led by Professor Obiora Okonkwo is resolute in delivering Anambra State to the PDP in conformity of Nigerians’ popular demands for Atiku Abubakar.”