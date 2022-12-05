‘Nigerians Deserve Better than Comedy of Gaffes APC is Selling’

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ray Morphy has said that the country deserves better than the comedy of gaffes that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was trying to sell to Nigerians.

Apparently rejecting the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Morphy said his presidency would further impoverish already traumatised and despondent citizenry.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party chieftain noted that he had lost many friends because they expected him to live a lie.

Morphy, who is a former special adviser to the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and member of the APC Presidential Council in 2019, said he was leaving the ruling party where he had made intellectual, material and financial contributions in order to help secure better governance.

He said: “I am not sorry. I have lost many friends because they expected me to live a lie, they expected that I would like them, condemn the APC misrule in private and hail APC in public. I do not know how to speak with a forked tongue.”

“I am not sorry that I left APC where I had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance for our!

“I realised after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it. Talking about public good to APC is like talking to a stone, so I took a walk.

“I am not sorry that I did what my conscience bids me to do. I cannot support a ticket that does not take into cognisance the diversity of our country.”

Morphy stressed that he stands with the public and part ways with those who see nothing wrong with the mass sufferings of the citizenry.

He added: “I am not sorry, that I happen to believe that this country needs better, indeed deserves better than the comedy of gaffes that the APC is trying to sell to Nigerians in order to further impoverish and already traumatised and despondent citizenry.

“I am not sorry, because I am a seeker of what is right and true. This is what we do, we stand with the truth and part ways with those who prefer lies.”