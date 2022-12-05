Internal Crisis: Ondo PDP Youths Give Leaders Seven-day Ultimatum to Settle Differences

Fidelis David in Akure

As the 2023 elections approaches, the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State has called on leaders of the party in the local government to sheath their sword and resolve all internal crises rocking the party before it get “messier”.

The youths, who stated this at the weekend at a press conference held at the party Secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure, gave the aggrieved leaders one week ultimatum to settle their crisis or face their anger.

THISDAY gathered that the local government PDP has been battling with internal crisis following the conduct of the party primaries as well leadership tussle among the 2020 state PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede; former Deputy Governor of the state, Omolade Oluwateru; the chairman of PDP in the local government area among others.

Speaking at the event, the Youth Leader for Akure South Local Government Area, Mr. Ajayi Olorunlogbon, who expressed displeasure over the crisis, called on the leaders to sheath their sword to ensure the party wins in 2023.

Another Youth Leader, Mr. Adekanbi Oluwatuyi, said members of a political party were meant to be individuals bound by common interests to win, retain and manage political power on behalf of the citizens, saying the internal rancour in the party in the local government may weaken its influence during the elections.

According to him, “From the youth angle, we want to warn everybody that are benefactor of this crisis, irrespective of position or age. We are begging them to desist, unity is not anything one person can achieve, it is what all of us must come together and push for. If you believe that you are capable of causing crisis in this party, the moment we identify you, we will deal with you.

“As youth, we constitute the integral part of every society and in Akure here, in PDP, we have all paid our price. Considering this crisis, we converge to appeal to all our leaders that they should come together and form a united body. In unity, we gain a lot of things, in division, we gain nothing than miscreants disturbing the peace of the party.

“As far as Akure South is concerned, Oluwateru is the head of the party; Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) is the heart of the party, not only in Akure South but across the state, and we are calling them to come together. All our aggrieved leaders must come together, it is in their togetherness that we will benefit.”