For Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo the Good Times are Here

Irrespective of what we all like to believe, no human being has a perfect handle on life. Instead, the slippery nature of control is best left to the Creator who is unmatched in wisdom and strength. One of the people that understand this fact is the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Knowing it, Fatoyinbo does not struggle to make sense of life. He simply lives it. And things are looking better and better for him as a result.

Very recently, Fatoyinbo was captured delivering a sermon at the COZA Manchester Special Sunday Service in the United Kingdom. Looking his usual way sharp, handsome, and charismatic, he did not only blow the minds of his audience away but also the minds of those who saw the photos. These photographs were also a relief considering recent rumours that he had been battling a life-threatening ailment.

For the longest time now, Fatoyinbo has been in the light as one of those Nigerian pastors who dare to believe the scriptures about divine health and wealth. Thus, it was a big deal when pictures started making the rounds showing Fatoyinbo as thin, aged, and sickly. Some people even reported that although they don’t know the name of his alleged ailment, they know that he has been down with it since April 2022.

Whichever the case, all these rumours can now be laid to rest. From the photos taken from his live ministration in the UK, Fatoyinbo is back on the pulpit and will do many great things for the Kingdom in the years to come. And as if to prove the veracity of this claim, he recently opened two new international branches in Birmingham and Manchester.

So, yes, great times are here for Fatoyinbo. In fact, one might say that going by his current trajectory, the best is yet to come.