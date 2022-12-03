  • Saturday, 3rd December, 2022

Rap is Not Dead, MI Slams Wizkid

Life & Style | 30 mins ago

Rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI, has reacted to comments by Afrobeats star, Wizkid, who said rap music was dead.

In an interview last Thursday, Wizkid hailed the growth of the Afrobeats music in the international scene while also taking a dig at his rapper colleagues.

Wizkid stated that, aside from Afrobeats, he does not listen to any other genre, particularly rap, because most songs produced in the genre were “boring.”

He said: “If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore. I don’t listen to rap, that sh*t is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. 

These guys do the same sh*t, rap on the same beats, same flows.”

He, however, added, “No disrespect to nobody. I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this.”

Reacting to the remark, MI, one of the pioneers of Nigerian rap, stated that while most rappers had not gained popularity, the hip-hop scene was looking promising at the moment.

He tweeted yesterday, “The energy around HIP-HOP right now feels right. I know most rappers are still not the most popular yet, but right now is time for us to focus on the craft, just keep getting better, this year we did so well as a genre and next year we grow!!”

He also mentioned names of rappers in the industry including, the SDC duo, Falz, Vector, Ladipoe, Blaqbones, Ajebo hustlers, Iceprince, and hailed them for putting in the work to further establish the genre.

“Point is that rap is on the rise!” he declared.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.