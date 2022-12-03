Gunmen Attack Delta Mosque, Kidnap Imam, Injure 11 Worshippers

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked a mosque in Ughelli, Delta State, leaving about 11 worshippers injured.

It was learnt that a deputy Imam, simply identified as Mallam Muhammadu Sani, was abducted by the armed men who stormed the mosque at around 6a.m.

The development which is currently stirring tension in Ughelli happened at Otovwievwiere Street in Okorodafe axis of the Ughelli metropolis.

The armed men were said to have released a volley of gun shots into the air before abducting their victim.

It was gathered that the gunmen, five in numbers in an unidentified Toyota Sienna, stormed the Mosque just when the worshippers were about to commence the morning prayers.

Secretary of Arewa Community, Ughelli North, Darlington Ahmed Garma, told journalists that “At about 6:15a.m. unknown persons came with an ash colour Toyota Sienna, they parked opposite the mosque.

“Two men entered the mosque, as they were taking the Imam, Mallam Muhammadu Sani away, they told the remaining members that were performing their morning prayer to go outside.

“Before they got outside the mosque, 11 worshippers were shut and they are currently on admission at Ughelli Central Hospital,” he said.

One of the injured victims that spoke from the hospital bed, Muhammed Bagudu disclosed that the gunmen with their faces masked entered the mosque and began to shoot people.

“They shot me, my brother, one of the Imams and went away with another Imam, Muhammadu Sani from Katsina State.

When journalists got to Ughelli Central Hospital, some of the 11 victims were seen at the Accident and Emergency unit receiving treatment.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but said that only 11 worshippers were injured in the attack.

He, however, did not confirm the abduction of three worshippers.

“I just called the DPO at Ughelli and he confirmed to me that 11 persons were injured in the attack at the mosque.

“However, the police have commenced investigation into the incident and we will update you as we work to unravel the culprits.

“For now, no arrest has been made but I can assure you that we will get those involved,” Edafe said.