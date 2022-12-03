Ghana End Qatar 2022 Adventure as Portugal, Korea Qualify for Last 16

Uruguay crash out in last minute drama

Ghana’s adventure here at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended last night after failing to beat Uruguay in a grudge match the South Americans won 2-0 yet failed to qualify for the last 16 knockout phase of the tournament.

Like it happened 12 years ago when Uruguay defeated the Black Stars in the quarter final of the first Mundial to hold on African soil in South Africa, Ghana’s Captain, Andre Ayew missed an early penalty kick.

But with Uruguay looking for an extra third goal to leapfrog South Korea who defeated Portugal 2-1 in the Group H other game, the Ghanaians locked up and succeeded in frustrating La Celeste until the final whistle. Luis Suarez whose hand ball denied Ghana qualification to the semi final at South Africa 2010, burst into tears with the knowledge that his adventure in Qatar 2022 was over.

A South Korea’s late winner against Portugal saw them advance by virtue of scoring more goals than Diego Alonso’s side as both sides tied on four points each behind Portugal on six.

The clash between Ghana and Uruguay was the first meeting since a controversial World Cup quarter-final in 2010, which saw Asamoah Gyan miss a penalty after Suarez was sent off for the handball on the goal-line.

In the other fixture, Hwang Hee-chan scored the stoppage-time winner to beat Portugal 2-1 and put South Korea through to the last 16 of the World Cup at the expense of Uruguay.

The Taeguk Warriors appeared to be heading out as they looked set to draw while Uruguay led Ghana, but Hwang netted at the end to complete an incredible turnaround.

Ricardo Horta had put Portugal in front early on, but they failed to heed the warning posed by Kim Jin-su’s disallowed goal soon after, with Kim Young-gwon deservedly getting South Korea back on level terms.

Portugal – who won the group anyway – coasted through the second half and South Korea took full advantage, with Hwang landing the decisive blow to spark bedlam and send Uruguay packing.