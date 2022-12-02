Sunday Chukwumanjo Umeoduagu: Sterling Example of Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy

Deacon Sunday Chukwumanjo Umeoduagu is the Chief Executive Officer, Gabjane Global Resources Ltd with subsidiaries like the popular Sunar water and drinks, amongst several others. The erudite business mogul’s expansion started off as a small seed that was nurtured by dint of hard work and resilience. But beyond his blossoming midas touch, his incomparable passion for philanthropy stands him out. Over the years, he has consistently given back to society by building houses for the poor, and has empowered over 100 youths in Nigeria and its environs. Recently, he was recognised by Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria as the 2022 Most Safety Conscious Entrepreneur. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the sterling example for entrepreneurship and philanthropy is not relenting in his quest to succeed

Born in the 70s into the family of Prince Gabriel Ilora and Princess Jane Amuche Umeoduagu of Umuchu in Ezinifite Local Government Area of Anambra State, Deacon Sunday Chukwumanjo Umeoduagu never envisaged what his future would entail but he trudged on to make a success of it.

For his basic learning, he attended Community Primary School and Community Boys Secondary School both in Awgbu Town of Orumba North LGA, Anambra State where he excelled in flying colours in both cadres of learning.

In Search of Greener Pastures

Upon graduation from secondary school, he moved to Nnewi for apprenticeship and later relocated to Lagos in search of greener pasture.

In Lagos, he toiled day and night in the business of selling clothes and textiles. Afterwards, he delved into the business of water manufacturing (now the popular SUNAR Water) on a low scale. His dint of resilience and hardwork soon paid off.

From the successes recorded, the business

metamorphosed into GABJANE Global Resources LTD together with MANJOSUN Nigeria Ltd and MANJO-MANJO & Associates.

Today, his various companies produce SUNAR Water, Deo-Gratia Water, Sunar Yoghurt, Gabs Ice Lolly, Manful Dry Gin, Manful Native Gin, Manful Brandy, 406 Alcoholic Bitters, MyBoss Alcoholic Bitters and Minced Beef (for recognised company’s recipes).

Mentorship Drive

Determined to give freely what he has received, he has successfully trained, mentored and established over 30 successful businessmen in Lagos and other parts of the world.

Also, as an employer of labour, Deacon Sunday Umeoduagu employs well over 300 staff in his various businesses. Steming from his resolute and dogged attitude towards his business and his over 25 years business experience, he also delved into importation of goods and services.

Philanthropist-Par-Excellence

An ordained Deacon of the church and a devoted preacher of “loving One another as one would actually love himself or herself”, the entrepreneur -cum-philanthropist is humble and kindhearted.

But to those who know him, Deacon Umeoduagu is an incomparable philanthropist who has built houses for the poor, and has empowered over 100 youths in Nigeria and its environs.

Worthy of mention is the multi-block classrooms he built at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Uga, Ezinifite Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, for indigent students to study under a shelter.

Quest for Knowledge

With his love for knowledge, Deacon Sunday has, despite his tight daily business schedule, acquired a degree in Political Science from Tansian University Umunya, Anambra State.

Also, his numerous business drive has taken him far and wide to Europe and other parts of the world. Little wonder in his years of professional business life, he has been found worthy of being conferred with numerous awards in Nigeria and other parts of the world, some of which he modestly declined

Foray into Politics

Going by Aristotle’s assertion, man by nature is a Political animal. In the field of politics, Chief Umeoduagu is a major stakeholder in Anambra politics and had attained the position of member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from 2019 to 2021.

Past Time

He is a lover of sports -football to be precise- and enjoys travelling and reading in his quiet time. He is happily married to his heartthrob, Amara and they are blessed with wonderful children who are walking in the spirit of excellence exhibited by their father.

Ex-Beauty Queen Dedicates Songs to Ease Economic Hardship

Mary Nnah

As the economic hardship, from insecurity in the land, floods and recent fuel scarcity and much more is hitting hard on Nigerians, ex-beauty queen and songwriter, Faithful Okoduwa, popularly known as Just Faithful, has dedicated a song to lessen the pains.

The two-time beauty queen and singer explained that “Dey Alright” (Dreams) is a song of hope inspired by current happenings in Nigeria today.

She expressed hope that despite all of that, Nigeria is a blessed country and very soon would be alright, adding, “Our country will bring us the joy and happiness we all long for”.

She explained why she imbibed pidgin in “Dey Alright”. “I imbibed pidgin in my song because it is the language of the people. Irrespective of tribe and location, pidgin can be understood all over Nigeria.

“I want my song to be clear and simple to my people. Some expressions are better understood in pidgin as it comes with a punch.”

Being a two-time beauty queen has helped shape her perspective on life beyond just family, music and school.

“I got a lot of knowledge of fashion/styling, photography and etiquette. I also had projects where I mentored and trained young girls”, she noted.

Speaking on how her journey into music started, Okoduwa who started singing professionally in 2020, where she recorded and sent out several demos said, “I grew up listening to different songs with my late father.

“l also had great training and mentorship while singing in the church choir from the tender age of five. My first single “Can’t hold on”, was released in June 2021, and the music video for the song was released in Nov 2021.”

Even though she confessed that the most challenging thing in the music industry for her right now is getting the recognition she deserves for her craft, she feels competition in the music industry is normal.

“ I believe the sky is big enough for everyone to soar. My team and I are super focused on creating good music, having great stage performances and connecting with my fans and listeners.

Shortly, she hopes to be on the big stage, touring the world with her band, and sharing her sound and message with as many people as possible while helping and mentoring other young acts.