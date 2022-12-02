Economic Experts to Dialogue on Ways of Strengthening Corporate Resilience

Amidst the rising global inflation and economic downtrend in the aftermath of the pandemic, corporate organisations are still staggering through the current business environment with uncertainties of possible future pandemics and the like. To this end, the Financial Derivates Company Limited is organising an Economic forum.

The forum themed, “Corporate resilience: Economic recovery against unforeseen pandemics,” will holdon the 5th of December 2022 in Lagos and will bring together business leaders across the private sector, economic policymakers, and MSMEs.

The global pandemic outbreak led to a crisis with significant losses in the global economy. It reminded us of the fragility of the economic institutions and the business landscape, particularly in Nigeria where the cascading collapse of the entire production, financial, and transportation systems, due to a vicious combination of supply and demand shocks was witnessed. Some businesses are struggling to absorb the shock generated by the pandemic while others never recovered.

Speaking about the forum, renowned economist, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismarck Rewane said, “the economy and the business landscape, including large corporations focus on growth in revenue and business expansion. They spend a lot of time and resources developing crisis management programmes with possible scenarios but not with the magnitude of the pandemic.”