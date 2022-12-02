  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

Economic Experts to Dialogue on Ways of Strengthening Corporate Resilience

Business | 1 min ago

Amidst the rising global inflation and economic downtrend in the aftermath of the pandemic, corporate organisations are still staggering through the current business environment with uncertainties of possible future pandemics and the like. To this end, the Financial Derivates Company Limited is organising an Economic forum.

The forum themed, “Corporate resilience: Economic recovery against unforeseen pandemics,” will holdon the 5th of December 2022 in Lagos and will bring together business leaders across the private sector, economic policymakers, and MSMEs.

The global pandemic outbreak led to a crisis with significant losses in the global economy. It reminded us of the fragility of the economic institutions and the business landscape, particularly in Nigeria where the cascading collapse of the entire production, financial, and transportation systems, due to a vicious combination of supply and demand shocks was witnessed. Some businesses are struggling to absorb the shock generated by the pandemic while others never recovered.

Speaking about the forum, renowned economist, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismarck Rewane said, “the economy and the business landscape, including large corporations focus on growth in revenue and business expansion. They spend a lot of time and resources developing crisis management programmes with possible scenarios but not with the magnitude of the pandemic.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.