Adamawa Governor’s Convoy in Fatal Accident, Four Dead

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s campaign to Mubi town yesterday was marred by a ghastly accident which claimed four lives and saw five others that sustained various degrees of injuries.



According to report from the governor’s aide who was at the scene of the incident, the accident involved a Toyota Hilux conveying a detachment of vigilantes that accompanied the governor on his way to Mubi for his political campaign



The accident was said to have occurred around Fadamareke, in Hong local government Area of the state.

It was attributed to overspending and was said to have occurred at a dangerous bend.



Some eyewitnesses said those that died included the head of PDP’ s informal security arm, Bako Kaura; another identified as Adamu, Kaura’s biological son and two others. Their bodies have since been deposited at a mortuary at Hong Federal Medical Centre.

The eyewitnesses also said the five others that that sustained various degree of injuries were conveyed in the government house ambulance and another unmarked Hilux van, for treatment in the health facility.



Fintiri’s personal physician and head of the government house clinic Dr. William Teri, who was among the first responders at the crash, was among those that conveyed the victims to hospital for treatment.



Another source at the scene of the accident who helped with the evacuation and rescue efforts said: “I took out three lifeless bodies, but there’s a fourth that I think can hardly make it out of coma because of the injury he sustained.



“There were about nine occupants in the Ramp 2 Hilux van with the head of vigilantes for Fintiri/ Farauta campaign involved in the accident was traveling in.”

Fintiri, who was said to have also helped to coordinate rescue activities was disturbed by tragic deaths involving his convoy.



Just last week, the Adamawa governor narrowly escaped death by the whispers when a truck which lost control almost rammed into his stationary motorcade. Unfortunately, two vehicles on his convoy were not so lucky as the truck crushed them



The incident occurred around the highbrow Dougirei hilltop Agga Mosque, where the governor had gone to attend a wedding engagement.

Two policemen who sustained fatal injuries from the crash, were rushed to intensive care unit of the state specialist hospital.



Meanwhile Fintiri while Addressing the electorates in Mubi yesterday, said his three years in office had provided the needed dividends of democracy in the state.

He said he has fulfilled all the campaign promises that he made in 2019, which he said was encapsulated in his 11- point agenda which touches almost every aspect of live.



Fintiri charged the electorates to vote for all candidates contesting under the Peoples Democracy Party, including himself and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party.

He promised that if elected for second tenure, he would do more for the state in terms of infrastructure, women and youth empowerment, employment for all and increase the state’s internally generated revenue by providing favorable condition for businesses to thrive.