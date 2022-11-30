TCN’s 22 Power Transformers, Other Transmission Equipment Land in Lagos

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced yesterday that it had delivered 22 brand new power transformers, spare parts and critical equipment to its central store in Ojo, Lagos.

It stated that as more of the equipment arrive Lagos port for onward delivery to the store for subsequent installation at various ongoing project sites across the country, some of the them would be kept in the store to serve as spares for future use.

A large number of the equipment still in the store, a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, stressed, was recently inspected by members of the governing board and management of TCN.

The TCN described the new arrivals as “massive and unprecedented stockpile” of various kinds of transmission equipment, noting that they are gradually being moved to project sites for maintenance, new projects and upgrading of existing transmission lines and substation.

It stated that the equipment remains the highest of such in the company’s history, explaining that they comprise 22 power transformers, haulage trucks, transmission switchyard spare parts, 45 earthing transformers, suspension clamps, vibration dampers, armour rods, circuit breakers, current transformer, voltage transformers, 100 tons crane truck heads, among others.

Mbah said the Technical and Monitoring Committee of the governing board led by the committee Chairman, Nsima Ekere, visited the Ojo store as part of their two-day visit to Lagos region where they inspected key power transmission substations as well as the Ojo central store.

After the equipment inspection, she stated that Ekere lauded TCN for the record stock delivery to the store.

“We have seen loads of equipment that give me hope that the new dawn that we have been expecting to see at TCN is here. We saw about 30 forklifts, mobile transformers, reconditioning facilities, all kinds of things, the conductors, isolators, several other equipment and electric scaffold mobile scissors among others.”

“They are all to improve the capacity of TCN’s efficiency in doing their work. I am convinced that the transmission grid expansion project that TCN is presently executing is ongoing and I must also commend the World Bank and other donor agencies that are helping us with funding,” he was quoted as saying.

Ekere said that with the massive stock at the TCN central store, the capacity of TCN to wheel power was being enhanced.

Speaking on the quantum of equipment in the Ojo Central Store, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, said that most of the equipment were procured for donor funded projects supported by the World Bank, French Development Agency (AFD), African Development Bank, among others.

Abdulaziz noted that resources had been committed by donor agencies, assisting the transmission company in its grid expansion drive, adding that the capacity of the transformers range from 60MVA up to 150MVA.

“We have not seen this level of massive supply of materials in TCN stores in the past, purely for network expansion and maintenance. We have 150MVA transformers which are very massive and will eventually be connected on our 330kV circuit.

“We have the 100MVA transformers, high-grade cranes and other equipment. It implies that the turnaround time to rectify faults when they occur and the downtime have been reduced,” he assured.

He mentioned other equipment delivered to the Lagos store to include circuit breakers, isolators, aluminium conductors among others. He added that the equipment were required to ensure that the system becomes more stable.

“With these, TCN can now ensure constant maintenance of the grid due to availability of spares. Also, expansion and prompt scheduled maintenance of the grid will ensure a more efficient and effective transportation of bulk electricity to distribution load centre’s nationwide for the benefit of Nigerians.

“The projects, when completed, would further enhance the quality and stability of bulk supply as well as longer hours of power supply,” Mbah stated.