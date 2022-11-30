International Women Group Calls for Awareness against Gender-Based Violence

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

In its efforts to reduce cases of gender-based violence, Women for Women International Nigeria (WFWI-N), has called on relevant stakeholders to create more awareness to curb Gender-Based Violence(GBV) in rural communities.

Country Director of the Organisation, Mrs Bukola Onyishi, made the call at a media parley of the 2022 16-day of activism against gender based violence with the theme “Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls”, held in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

It is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25 international day to end violence against women and runs through to December 10 of every year.

Onyishi said that the culture of silence has posed a serious challenge to the fight against gender-based violence in the society, hence the need for more awareness to curtail the menace.

She said, “For over 30 years, 16 days out of 365 days have been dedicated to creating awareness of eliminating violence against women worldwide. Sadly, one in every five women still faces sexual or physical violence.

“The most recent estimates showed that, on average, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her own family every 11 minutes. It is alarming, frightening and crazy.”

Onyisi added that the organization solicits for the support and collaboration of the media in creating more awareness and sensitizing the citizenry to understand violence against women, to frequently report issues of violence against women, thereby challenging social norms and behaviors that condone violence against

women.

She urged the media to advocate for the strengthening of protection mechanisms to prevent and eliminate violence, harassment, threats, intimidation, and discrimination against women human rights defenders and women’s rights advocates/ activists in line with International standards.

“We need your commitment to ensuring that violence against women and girls stops now; we want to reassure survivors that they are not alone, a world without violence against women is possible. Together our voices can make a difference”. She said.

On her part, Mrs Zainab Gbobaniyi, Advocacy Coordinator of the organisation,

stated that the organization works in area of empowerment, where women are empowered with a skill to take care of their basic needs and prevention where women learn about their rights and are given referrals in any case of violence.

“There are so much violence against women ranging from physical to emotional violence. Women for women international is lending their voice to the global advocacy on stopping this menace. That is why 16 whole days is dedicated to advocating on the elimination of violence against women.

“We are looking forward to people taking more actions, so there can be a reduction on issues of violence that has become a pandemic. The media should do more in creating awareness, since they cover a large audience and also join other organizations to fight this menace,” she urged.