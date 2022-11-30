Ekiti Assembly Lifts Suspension on Pro-Aribisogan Lawmakers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly, has reinstated three more lawmakers suspended for being antagonistic of the resolve that the current Speaker of the House, Hon Bummi Adelugba, should be the preferred leader of the House.

This was sequel to the reading of their apology letters to the assembly by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Adelugba, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers were among the seven slammed with indefinite suspension last week following their open display of loyalty to the impeached Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan.

A statement yesterday by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, said those pardoned were Yemisi Ayokunle, Ajibade Raphael and Tope Ogunleye.

The assembly had earlier pardoned Kemi Balogun representing Ado constituency 2.

With the present situation, the number of lawmaker backing Aribisogan had slumped to two from the initial seven.

However, Aribasoye claimed that the lawmakers were hammered, following their roles in the stalling of the passage of the 2022 revised appropriation budget.

He added that, “their reinstatement followed the adoption of a motion by Leader of the House, Hon Bode Adeoye, at plenary. yesterday, and seconded by Hon Biodun Fawekun.

Aribasoye said the House adjourned sine die thereafter to allow the various committees to scrutinise the 2023 Appropriation for eventual passage.